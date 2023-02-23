BT Sport pundit thinks he’s spotted sign Liverpool are ‘working on’ big signing after Klopp idea

BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves believes Liverpool had a co-ordinated plan to lure Jude Bellingham to the club during the World Cup.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Bellingham and it’s no secret that they need reinforcements in midfield.

Bellingham is the ideal middle ground between experience and youth, and he’s far from hit his full potential.

Hargreaves believes Liverpool have been putting in the groundwork to convince Bellingham to join the club during the World Cup.

“I thought the pictures of him at the World Cup sitting with Trent and Henderson told a lot. I think obviously Klopp has pulled them; ’you man mark him, every time he goes somewhere’, and that plays a big part, you start to build relationships and friendships and you get communicating with people, so when I saw that I thought ‘ooh, that looked… that looked like they’re working on it’,” said Hargreaves, speaking on BT Sport.