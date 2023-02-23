Chelsea are leading the race to sign PSG forward Neymar who could be sold for around £70m during the summer transfer window.

Neymar is part of one of the deadliest forward lines to have ever graced the game. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar make up an impressive front three, but there could be a bit of a shake up coming at the end of the season.

Messi is yet to sign a contract extension, and Neymar could be on his way out the door.

Now, according to Football Insider, Chelsea could be the destination for Neymar in the summer transfer window if he was to come to the Premier League.

A fee of around £70m could be enough to prise Neymar away from PSG in the summer.

Whether Chelsea would be fully interested in signing Neymar remains to be seen, especially as Christopher Vivell has looked to focus on signing younger talent since joining the club and working with Todd Boehly. It would be great for neutrals to see Neymar play in the Premier League before he retires.