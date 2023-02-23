Chris Sutton has criticized Nick Pope for his ‘terrible decision’ he made against Liverpool last weekend.

Pope was given a red card after handling the ball outside the penalty area while attempting to stop Mohamed Salah,

The England international will not travel with Newcastle to Wembley to play Manchester United as he will serve one-match suspension.

“It wasn’t unlucky,” Sutton told Radio 5 Live. “We all feel sorry for Nick Pope because he seems like a thoroughly nice guy and we all want him to play in the final, of course we do.

“It was just sheer panic. It was a terrible decision. Goalkeepers cannot be trusted other than Ederson when coming out like that.”

Loris Karius is set to start between the sticks on Sunday with Martin Dubravka being cup-tied.