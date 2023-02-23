Erling Haaland heaps praise on PSG star Kylian Mbappe amid comparisons

In a recent interview with RMC, Erling Haaland heaped praise on PSG star Kylian Mbappe, with both players being touted as the successors to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Haaland’s playing style is similar to Ronaldo’s, with both of them known for being serial goal scorers, whereas Mbappe is considered a more complete player who can score, create and dribble, much like Messi.

Despite the comparisons, Haaland spoke highly of Mbappe, stating that he is an incredible player and that the French are fortunate to have him. He also acknowledged Mbappe’s speed and strength and his ability to maintain top-level performances for years to come.

He told RMC (via Mirror):

“There are so many good players and Kylian is one of them. He is so strong! The French are so lucky that he plays for France. I would like him to play for Norway obviously, but it’s not the case. But yes, he’s an incredible player.” “He’s so fast, so strong and he’s been doing it for so many years. What is he? Two years older than me? It’s crazy! Sometimes you have to tell yourself that he still has ten years of playing at the top level. He is phenomenal.”

At just 22 years old, Haaland has already scored 167 goals and provided 46 assists in 215 games, while Mbappe, at 24 years old, has scored 230 goals and made 112 assists in 310 games, highlighting their immense quality.

It is evident that both players are generational talents and will share the spotlight for many years to come, just like Messi and Ronaldo did.