Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is edging closer to signing a new contract at the club.

Kante is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, meaning he’s able to sign for a new club on a free transfer during the summer transfer window.

The French international has been an unbelievable servant to the club, contributing to an immense amount of success since signing from Leicester.

However, Kante has struggled with injuries this season and there was a debate as to whether Chelsea would look to extend his deal beyond this season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, talks between Chelsea and Kante are progressing well. Kante loves the club and the city, so it makes little sense for him to leave.

There’s no doubt Kante would have had a plethora of offers in the summer if he proves his fitness.

Kante has recently returned to training, so Chelsea will be hoping he can be the man to help change their fortunes this season, as they currently sit around mid-table despite spending an extortionate amount of money.