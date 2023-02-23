Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is open to a return to coaching after he was approached by Chelsea back in 2022.

Pochettino enjoyed a successful period with Tottenham, helping guide them to a Champions League final, where they were defeated by fellow Premier League club Liverpool.

The Argentine was unfortunate to be relieved of his duties at Spurs and has since gone on to manage PSG.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Pochettino would be open to a return to management, and the former Spurs boss was approached by Chelsea last year.

However, Romano has confirmed that he’s unaware of any approach for Pochettino this time round, with Graham Potter currently struggling as Chelsea manager.

There’s been plenty of rumours surrounding the future of Potter, and it’s no surprise considering the money they’ve spent and their current league position.

However, if you bring in as many players as Chelsea have, you need to give them time to gel and learn the manager’s ideas. Chelsea almost have a full new squad of players to work with, so you’re never going to get instant results.