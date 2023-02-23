Jose Mourinho has been linked with a move back to Chelsea at the end of the season.

According to former Italian defender Fulvio Collovati, the Portuguese manager has received some offers including one from the Premier League club.

The Italian revealed to RAISport (h/t Calciomercato) that the Roma manager could leave the club at the end of the season.

“I saw his face strangely sad, as if he had something inside, as if he were brooding. I’m not convinced, but in my opinion he has received some offers and one of these is that of Chelsea. And maybe some national teams. Maybe he’ll put his hands up to leave at the end of the season.”

It remains to be seen whether Mourinho is prepared to return to Stamford Bridge for a third spell with the London club.

Jose Mourinho has enjoyed great success with Chelsea in the past and the opportunity to return to Stamford Bridge could be an exciting challenge for him.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is under tremendous pressure following a disappointing run of results.

The former Brighton manager has been backed heavily in the transfer market but he has failed to get the best out of his squad so far.

Chelsea are currently 10th in the league table and if they miss out on Champions League qualification, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the club hierarchy decided to replace him in the summer.

Mourinho is a proven winner across multiple leagues and he could be the man to help Chelsea get back to the top of English football once again.

The Blues have strengthened their squad significantly over the last two windows and they are expected to spend heavily once again at the end of the season.

Mourinho will have considerable resources at his disposal and he will feel that this is a great opportunity for him to add to his legacy at the London club.