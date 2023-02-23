Former rival manager is now interested in the West Ham job

West Ham United have been linked with a number of managers in recent weeks and it appears that former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on the job.

A report from Football Insider claims that the Hammers hierarchy are aware of the fact that Pochettino is interested in the job and it remains to be seen whether they decide to part ways with David Moyes.

The 59-year-old is under tremendous pressure following a series of disappointing results and West Ham will have to start winning games soon if they want to preserve their status as a Premier League club.

The Hammers were expected to push for European qualification at the start of the season but David Moyes has failed to get his side going despite considerable backing during the summer transfer window.

West Ham will need to turn their form around and if the results do not improve soon, Moyes would be sacked by the Londoners.

Pochettino has proven his quality in the Premier League with Tottenham and he could help West Ham so when they form around and secure Premier League status for another season.