“Has worked wonders” – Sky Sports reporter full of praise for Erik ten Hag after Barcelona win

Man United were 2-1 winners over La Liga leaders Barcelona on Thursday night in what was the biggest moment of Erik ten Hag’s short reign as United manager so far.

The Red Devils were fantastic in the second half of the match after the Dutch coach made some tactical and personnel changes, and the new Man United boss can take a lot of credit for helping his team through to the next round of the Europa League against the toughest opponent in the competition.

After the full-time whistle, many were full of praise for the Man United manager and Sky Sports reporter, Melissa Reddy, was one of them. Reddy stated about the Dutch coach: “What Erik ten Hag has done – structurally, culturally, mentally – with this team so quickly is incredible.

“How he has enhanced the bond between the players and supporters, uniting them under his vision, has worked wonders for belief and returning thunder to Old Trafford.”

The short period of time Erik ten Hag has turned Man United around from the mess they were last year is indeed incredible.

The Manchester club are the only team in England still able to win four trophies and if the United hierarchy gives the 53-year-old support in the summer, Man United could well be on their way to becoming the best team in England once again.