Tony Cascarino, a football pundit, has suggested that Liverpool should think about selling their center-back, Virgil Van Dijk.

The team suffered a crushing 5-2 home defeat against Madrid, and Joe Gomez received significant criticism for being involved in four of the five goals.

However, Cascarino claimed that Van Dijk should not escape blame for the game’s outcome and surprisingly argued that the club should consider letting him go.

In discussing the fourth goal that Liverpool conceded, he acknowledged that Gomez had played Rodrygo onside, but he argued that Van Dijk, as the senior center-back, should have recognized his partner’s struggles and made sure that the back line remained flat.

Cascarino compared Van Dijk’s body language during the game to his final season at Southampton, where he was pushing for a move to Anfield.

He told The Times:

“Gomez plays Rodrygo onside and is then unfortunate with a deflection, but Virgil van Dijk should not escape criticism. “As the senior centre back, he should recognise that his partner is struggling and ensure the back line is flat. However, the Dutchman was often raising his eyebrows or looking to the ground. “This body language reminds me of Van Dijk’s final season at Southampton, when he was pushing for a move to Anfield. Five years on, I think it could be time for Liverpool to consider selling him themselves. The Van Dijk that was among the best in the world has disappeared.”

Ever since the terrible injury he suffered against Everton, he has become injury prone. He has also not been his best since January last year.

But despite these issues, it seems unlikely that Liverpool would sell Van Dijk, given that he is still the team’s best defender by a considerable margin and remains one of the world’s top players. His performance against Newcastle demonstrated that he still has the quality, and he was not helped by Gomez’s poor showing during the Madrid game.