Chelsea “closing in” on midfielder transfer, Fabrizio Romano says it’s nearly complete

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Ecuadorian wonderkid midfielder Kendry Paez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The youngster is a terrific prospect, and it looks like he’s the latest big young talent on his way to Stamford Bridge under this ambitious new ownership.

See below for Romano’s latest update…

EXCL: Chelsea are closing in on verbal agreement with Independiente del Valle to sign Ecuadorian gem Kendry Paez — deal close to be completed. ???? #CFC Midfielder born in 2007, one of the best talents in South America, Kendry will be able to join Chelsea when he will turn 18. pic.twitter.com/mM6vJORa8n — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2023

Chelsea have signed top prospects like Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos, David Datro Fofana and others under Todd Boehly, and the club’s fans will hope this serves them well in the future, even if things aren’t too great on the pitch just now.

Graham Potter is struggling with the squad he currently has at his disposal, but there are plenty of young players in the Blues’ ranks who could one day be among the finest players in world football.

Paez looks like another who fits the bill well for what Boehly is building at Chelsea, though he won’t complete his move to the west London giants until he turns 18.