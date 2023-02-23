Chelsea “closing in” on midfielder transfer, Fabrizio Romano says it’s nearly complete

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Ecuadorian wonderkid midfielder Kendry Paez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The youngster is a terrific prospect, and it looks like he’s the latest big young talent on his way to Stamford Bridge under this ambitious new ownership.

See below for Romano’s latest update…

Chelsea have signed top prospects like Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos, David Datro Fofana and others under Todd Boehly, and the club’s fans will hope this serves them well in the future, even if things aren’t too great on the pitch just now.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United vs Barcelona team news: Both managers make four changes for huge European tie
Inside Spain: Lionel Messi back in Barcelona, Referees scandal deepens, and Real Madrid’s new starlet
Arsenal star closing in on new £10m-a-year contract amid Man City transfer interest

Graham Potter is struggling with the squad he currently has at his disposal, but there are plenty of young players in the Blues’ ranks who could one day be among the finest players in world football.

Paez looks like another who fits the bill well for what Boehly is building at Chelsea, though he won’t complete his move to the west London giants until he turns 18.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Kendry Paez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.