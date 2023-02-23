Paul Robinson expects Javi Gracia to drop Leeds star from the line-up for Southampton clash

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has suggested it could be worth dropping Jack Harrison.

Discussing the selection decisions for new Leeds manager Javi Gracia, Robinson suggested a change in formation that could mean Harrison loses his place.

“I wouldn’t be against that [4-4-2], I mean Rutter has been brought in for a club record fee and he hasn’t really been given an opportunity. Bamford has been given a chance and he hasn’t played well since,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

“They’ve got a lot of good attacking players but it’s about getting them on the pitch in the right areas. If they’re going to play a 4-4-2 then McKennie and Adams would play in the middle with Gnonto wide left and Summerville wide right and then you’re leaving out Harrison.

“I wouldn’t be against Rutter and Bamford playing in that formation. I would like to see It. Maybe it would make us more defensively sound and then you’ve got the likes of Aaronson on the bench.

“There are a lot of quality attacking players on the bench, it’s defensively where Leeds need to sure up. They’ve let too many goals in that have been their own doing if you like.”