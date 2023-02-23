Legendary commentator John Motson dies aged 77

Legendary commentator John Motson has died aged 77.

Motson spent over 50 years with the BBC and will go down as one of the greatest ever commentators involved in football. The BBC have confirmed that Motson has passed away at the age of 77.

Motson joined BBC on a full-time basis in 1968, and his final game on Match of the Day was in 2018.

Tributes have started to pour in for Motson, one of the most highly-respected men in the world of football. Chris Sutton, Guy Mowbray, Kevin Campbell and Jamie Carragher are among those to have posted tributes, as reported by an article on the BBC website dedicated to tributes to Motson.

“It is with great sadness we announce that John Motson OBE died peacefully in his sleep today (Thursday),” said a statement from Motson’s family, as relayed by the BBC.



Motson was awarded with an OBE for his services to sports broadcasting back in 2001.

Hopefully, clubs around England will pay their respects to Motson in the upcoming games this weekend with a minutes applause or silence after his unbelievable, lengthy service to football.

Even if you don’t recognise Motson by face or name, there’s no doubt you’d recognise his distinct voice due to his fantastic ability to commentate football matches.

Rest in peace, John Motson.