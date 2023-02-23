Liverpool considering move for Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi

Liverpool are said to be considering a move to make Roberto De Zerbi their new manager if Jurgen Klopp doesn’t remain in charge.

According to Calciomercatoweb, 43-year old De Zerbi, who has only been in charge at the Amex for five months, is on Liverpool’s radar to replace Klopp with the German under pressure.

The Italian has won 10 of his 22 league games in charge with the Seagulls so far as the club sit 7th in the table, seven points off the Champions League spots.

After almost winning the quadruple last season, Liverpool’s form this campaign has been nowhere good enough this year, with the club 8th in the league, out of the FA Cup and on the brink of elimination from the Champions League after a 5-2 first-leg loss in the last 16 to Real Madrid.

Klopp’s Liverpool team have underperformed massively this season
With the Liverpool side in need of a rebuild from front to back, perhaps a change in management could be a good thing for them as all good things must come to an end, with Klopp having enjoyed a trophy-laden eight years in charge of the Reds.

