Liverpool reportedly have their eyes on Napoli’s Luciano Spalletti as their desired replacement for Jurgen Klopp if the German was to depart Anfield.

The pressure is increasing considerably on Jurgen Klopp at the moment, with this report from Paolo Bargiggia coming just a day after Liverpool were trounced 5-2 by Real Madrid at Anfield.

The Reds also find themselves 8th in the league and out of the FA Cup and Bargiggia states that Spalletti is the club’s number one target should Klopp be relieved of his duties in Merseyside.

Spalletti has helped Napoli to first in Serie A this season after 23 games, 15 points ahead of second placed Inter Milan.

The Gli Azzurri are also in the driving seat to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in their history after beating Frankfurt 2-0 in their last 16 first leg on Tuesday.

Bargiggia said in his report: “Napoli are enjoying the deserved international attention, but from what I’m told, they must also beware of an interest from Liverpool for Spalletti. However, De Laurentiis, as I had anticipated, intends to exercise the option to extend Spalletti’s contract.

Napoli certainly won’t want to lose Spalletti anytime soon as their fans hope he can lead them into a new season as Serie A champions for the first time since 1990.