Liverpool handed boost as Crystal Palace star confirmed as out of Reds clash

Liverpool have been given a welcome bit of good news as Wilfried Zaha is reportedly set to miss the upcoming clash with Crystal Palace.

According to Liverpool World, it seems Zaha is not expected to be back yet after suffering a recent hamstring problem, which should make life a little easier for Jurgen Klopp’s struggling side as they travel to Selhurst Park this weekend.

Zaha is a top talent and always a major threat for Palace, so that’s one less problem for Liverpool to worry about when they take on the Eagles on Saturday evening.

Klopp’s men were just beaten 5-2 at home by Real Madrid in the Champions League this week, so they’ll want to respond as quickly as possible with a good performance at Palace.

While Patrick Vieira has other fine players at his disposal, he’d surely rather be going into a big game like this with Zaha fully fit and available.

The former Manchester United man scored in the game at Anfield earlier in the season and it won’t be easy to replace his influence for this fixture.