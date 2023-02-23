Video: Antony produces superb finish to put Manchester United 2-1 up vs Barcelona

Antony has scored for Manchester United as they’ve turned tonight’s Europa League tie against Barcelona around in the second half.

Robert Lewandowski’s penalty had given the visitors a 1-0 lead at half time, but Fred equalised in the 47th minute and now Antony has unleashed a lovely strike to make it 2-1.

Watch below as Antony steers the ball home superbly with his trusty left foot…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Antony joined Man Utd from Ajax in the summer and this is the kind of quality the club’s fans will be wanting to see from him after a bit of an inconsistent start to life at Old Trafford.

How important could this goal be?

