Video: Antony produces superb finish to put Manchester United 2-1 up vs Barcelona

Antony has scored for Manchester United as they’ve turned tonight’s Europa League tie against Barcelona around in the second half.

Robert Lewandowski’s penalty had given the visitors a 1-0 lead at half time, but Fred equalised in the 47th minute and now Antony has unleashed a lovely strike to make it 2-1.

Watch below as Antony steers the ball home superbly with his trusty left foot…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

ANTONY RETURNS WITH A BIG GOAL. ? pic.twitter.com/4zOLn4vlFD — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 23, 2023

Antony joined Man Utd from Ajax in the summer and this is the kind of quality the club’s fans will be wanting to see from him after a bit of an inconsistent start to life at Old Trafford.

How important could this goal be?