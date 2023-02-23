Video: Antony produces superb finish to put Manchester United 2-1 up vs Barcelona

Antony has scored for Manchester United as they’ve turned tonight’s Europa League tie against Barcelona around in the second half.
Robert Lewandowski’s penalty had given the visitors a 1-0 lead at half time, but Fred equalised in the 47th minute and now Antony has unleashed a lovely strike to make it 2-1.
Watch below as Antony steers the ball home superbly with his trusty left foot…
GOAL! ??? ??? 2-1 ????????? (??????)
pic.twitter.com/hHdgLldotW
— EPL Bible (@EPLBible) February 23, 2023
Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports
ANTONY RETURNS WITH A BIG GOAL. ? pic.twitter.com/4zOLn4vlFD
— CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 23, 2023
Antony joined Man Utd from Ajax in the summer and this is the kind of quality the club’s fans will be wanting to see from him after a bit of an inconsistent start to life at Old Trafford.
How important could this goal be?