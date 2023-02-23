Hargreaves says Ten Hag has “transformed” Man United but Scholes sets ambitious target following Barca win

Manchester United have been transformed under new manager Erik ten Hag, according to former Red Devils midfielder Owen Hargreaves.

Speaking on BT Sport in the video clip below, Hargreaves was full of praise for the new-found belief at Man Utd after Thursday night’s hugely impressive 2-1 win over Barcelona in the Europa League.

However, his fellow pundit Paul Scholes is now thinking bigger, and says he believes this United side should still be aiming for the title, as they’re not that far behind in the race with Manchester City and Arsenal at the moment.

Watch below as Scholes and Hargreaves reacted to tonight’s 2-1 win over Barca at Old Trafford…

"Erik ten Hag has transformed this football club!" "I believe they could still go for the league title!" ? Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves believe there could be more trophies coming this season for Manchester United… ?? @julesbreach pic.twitter.com/WkcHExcgxO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 23, 2023

Ten Hag is clearly doing great work at United, and his side will be major favourites to win the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle at the weekend.

That could be an all-important first trophy for the Dutch tactician, but can he follow it up with a league title in his first year in charge?