Erik ten Hag gives brilliant description of Man United star who carried out his gameplan perfectly

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given a brilliant description of Red Devils midfielder Fred after his man-marking performance on Frenkie de Jong in Thursday night’s 2-1 win over Barcelona.

Fred carried out his duties perfectly, working hard to keep Barca ace De Jong quiet at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag describing the performance as being like a “mosquito” all over his opponent.

See the quotes below from Fabrizio Romano as Ten Hag made it clear just how happy he was with the way Fred handled De Jong…

Fred hasn’t always been the most impressive performer at United, but he seems to be showing signs of improvement under Ten Hag, as have other players like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw, and others.

The Brazilian certainly had an important role tonight and he did the job that was asked of him when it mattered most.

Fred did a great job against Frenkie de Jong
More Stories / Latest News
Hargreaves says Ten Hag has “transformed” Man United but Scholes sets ambitious target following Barca win
Newcastle monitoring Arsenal star’s situation to strengthen weak area ahead of the summer
Brilliant Manchester United stat highlights Erik ten Hag’s ability to change a game

De Jong, meanwhile, was trolled by MUFC fans with a jokey chant at the end of the game, as they singled out the Netherlands international who rejected them in the summer.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Fred Frenkie de Jong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.