Journalist names Manchester United’s “best signing for years” after memorable Barcelona win

Some of the high-profile football journalists on Twitter have reacted to Manchester United’s big win over Barcelona in the Europa League tonight.

This feels like another very significant result for Erik ten Hag, who is truly working wonders in his first season at Old Trafford.

Robert Lewandowski made it 1-0 to Barca in the first half, but Man Utd responded brilliantly in the second period and have progressed to the next round after goals from Fred and Antony gave them a fully deserved 2-1 victory.

Ten Hag has been branded the Red Devils’ best signing for years by The Athletic’s Simon Johnson, while Ben Jacobs praised the magnificent comeback, and James Ducker hailed the team’s “outstanding second half performance”…

Ten Hag is #MUFC’s best signing for years. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) February 23, 2023

Magnificent comeback-win from #MUFC to knock Barcelona out the #UEL and reach the R16. Fred and Antony with the goals in a 2-1 victory after Lewandowski's penalty had put Barca ahead at Old Trafford. Next up for Manchester United, a League Cup Final against #NUFC on Sunday.? pic.twitter.com/xSbgeOBrYV — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) February 23, 2023

That’s just an outstanding second half performance from #mufc. Every player — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) February 23, 2023

The appointment of Ten Hag might have raised one or two eyebrows in the summer, but it’s clear the Dutchman is really starting to work his magic in Manchester now.

The former Ajax boss didn’t get off to the best of starts with those early defeats to Brighton and Brentford, but this looks like a completely different team now and they’ll be full of confidence that they can go further in the Europa League after getting past one of the biggest names in the competition.