Video: Casemiro saves De Gea after awful error during Man Utd vs Barcelona clash

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro did great work to help out at the back after an awful mistake by goalkeeper David de Gea in tonight’s game against Barcelona.

See below as De Gea gets it badly wrong when trying to play out from the back, with Barca winning possession in a very dangerous area…

De Gea owes Casemiro a weeks wages. pic.twitter.com/mxNgWR6tal — Jack ? (@Jackrr_Breaks) February 23, 2023

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Thankfully, Casemiro is alert to the danger and gets in a crucial block to stop the visitors going 2-0 up at Old Trafford.

Robert Lewandowski’s earlier penalty gave Barcelona the lead, and they’re just edging the tie 3-2 on aggregate as things stand.