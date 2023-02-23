Man United vs Barcelona team news: Both managers make four changes for huge European tie

Man United and Barcelona played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Camp Nou last Thursday and the two European giants face off again tonight to determine who goes through to the next round of the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag’s side were brilliant in Spain last week and will be hoping to cause Xavi’s side as many problems as they did, and with the home crowd behind them and the absence of both Gavi and Pedri, things are looking good for the Red Devils pre-match.

The Manchester club were victorious again at the weekend beating Leicester 3-0 and Ten Hag has made four changes for tonight’s clash with Barcelona.

Lindelof, Dalot, Sabitzer and Garnacho all drop to the bench to make way for Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Casemiro and the in-form Jadon Sancho.

As for Barcelona, the Catalan side were also winners at the weekend beating Cadiz 2-0 to continue their impressive run of form. Xavi’s side struggled to deal with Man United’s counter-attacks last week but after making changes to his backline, the Barca coach is expected to go back to normal for the Old Trafford trip.

The La Liga giants are without their star duo, Pedri and Gavi, with Xavi also making four changes from the weekend’s win.

Araujo, Sergio Busquets, Kessie and Raphinha come into the Barca side for the European tie with Garcia, the suspended Gavi, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati making way.