Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move away from the Italian club at the end of the season.

The club’s president Aurelio de Laurentiis has now handed his suitors a major boost by admitting to TNT Sports (h/t Football Italia) that he wants to hold on to the 24-year-old striker for a long time but there are offers you cannot refuse.

It seems that Napoli would be willing to let the player leave for the right price. Osimhen has been in outstanding form this season scoring 20 goals across all competitions.

“I am very good at making contracts, so when they come to me, they are blocked, so keeping them here won’t be difficult. However, never say never. Sometimes there are offers you can’t refuse, so you never know. To me, we’ll see them shine for a long time.”

According to a report from Mirror, Manchester United and Chelsea are weighing up a summer move for the striker.

The Red Devils need to bring in a goal scorer after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and Osimhen could share the goal-scoring burden with Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford next season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have struggled to find the back of the net consistently this season with summer signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failing to hit top form. The former Arsenal striker is expected to move on at the end of the season and the Blues need to bring in a reliable goal-scorer.

Osimhen would be a quality long-term addition to both clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Apparently, the player is valued at £107 million and it remains to be seen whether the two Premier League clubs are willing to go the distance in order to sign him.