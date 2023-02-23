Manchester United enter race to sign World Cup finalist with 18 goal contributions

Marcus Thuram has been linked with the move away from Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of the season.

The player has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Arsenal. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United have now entered the race to sign the striker.

Erik ten Hag wants to add more depth to his attack and the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils believe that Marcus Thuram would be a cheaper alternative and the Frenchman could be signed for a reasonable outlay. The 25-year-old would be a free agent in the summer and Manchester United could look to snap him up.

The attacker has been in fine form this season scoring 14 goals and picking up 4 assists along the way.

The 25-year-old World Cup finalist is entering his peak years and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Manchester United attack stop The Frenchman can operate anywhere across the front three and his versatility will be an added bonus.

He has proven himself in the Bundesliga and the opportunity to join a top Premier League club could be an attractive option for him.

Manchester United are well positioned to return to the Champions League next season and they will be an attractive option for most players.

Ten Hag has transformed the Red Devils since his arrival and Manchester United can certainly compete for major trophies next season with the right additions. Thuram could prove to be a very useful addition if Manchester United fail to lure the likes of Kane or Osimhen.