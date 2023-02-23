Manchester United lining up €70m package for defender admired by Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs interested in signing the Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries.

According to a report from Inter Live, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admires the 26-year-old Dutch international defender and would like to bring him to Old Trafford. However, the Red Devils must offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka first.

Apparently, the Red Devils are keeping tabs on Ivan Fresneda as well.

Inter Milan are thought to be under pressure to cash in on some of their first-team players and Manchester United could offer a fee of around €40 million to the Italian club.

Furthermore, they could offer the Dutchman four year contract worth around €5 million per season.

The report claims that the total investment on the player could be worth around €70 million and it remains to be seen whether Inter Milan are prepared to part ways with the Dutchman.

Apparently, Inter were holding out for a fee of around €50 million in January.

Manchester United have Diogo Dalot as the first choice right back at the club and Dumfries would be expected to compete with the Portuguese international for the starting berth.

The Dutch international defender will probably fancy his chances of cementing his place as the starting right back at Manchester United next season.

The 26-year-old has proven his quality with club and country over the past year and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils.

Manchester United need more quality and experience in order to challenge for major trophies and Dumfries could prove to be an upgrade on Dalot in the short term.