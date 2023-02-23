Manchester United are willing to pay the release clause of Napoli defender Kim Min-jae.

Kim has played a pivotal role in Napoli’s early success this season. The Italian club are one of the best-performing sides in the league this season and look set to qualify for the next round of the Champions League.

Napoli have conceded just 15 goals and have a lead of 15 points at the top of Serie A.

Kim has been linked with a move away from the club after an impressive season, and a report from Corriere dello Sport,via Sport Witness, has claimed that Manchester United are willing to pay his €48m release clause.

Napoli are understandably looking to renew his contract in order to increase his release clause.

Leaving Napoli would be an interesting move for any player at the moment. The Italian club are currently walking their league and giving a good account for themselves in Europe.

With Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martínez at the back, it might not make too much sense for Manchester United to bring in another defender, possibly hinting that someone could leave in the summer transfer window.