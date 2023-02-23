Newcastle one of the frontrunners to sign £26.5m La Liga ace

Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club at the end of the season.

A report from Evening Standard claims that Newcastle United are one of the frontrunners to sign the player in the summer.

The likes of Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are in the race to sign the 18-year-old defender as well.

Arsenal have been using Ben White as their right back this season and Mikel Arteta will need to bring in a more specialist option for that position, and the 18-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

Fresneda has excelled in the Spanish league this season and he has a big future ahead of him. The Gunners could help him develop into a top-class defender in the coming seasons.

Apparently, the defender has a £26.5 million release clause in his contract and Valladolid are hoping to sell him for an amount close to his release clause. The reported asking price could prove to be a bargain if the player manages to fulfil his potential with Newcastle in the coming seasons.

Newcastle are well placed to finish in the Champions League positions and they could be an attractive option for most players during the summer transfer window.

The Magpies have an ambitious project at their disposal and they have the financial resources to compete with any club in Europe. It remains to be seen whether they can fend off the competition and secure the services of the 18-year-old defender in the coming months.