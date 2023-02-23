Some members of the Newcastle United coaching staff weren’t too keen on keeping Loris Karius, but Eddie Howe was key to him staying at the club.

Karius now looks set to start for the Magpies against Manchester United in this weekend’s big game in the Carabao Cup final, but plenty of fans will undoubtedly be feeling uneasy about that.

Nick Pope got himself sent off against Liverpool last weekend, so is suspended for the trip to Wembley, and it’s a big ask for Karius to suddenly come in as number one.

Still, it seems Howe is one of the main reasons Karius is still at the club at all.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle coaches felt it would be a good idea to let the German shot-stopper go, but Howe was the one who fought to keep him.

Now we’ll see the full repercussions of that big decision!