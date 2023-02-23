Premier League star would ‘bite your arm off’ for Liverpool transfer, claims Glen Johnson

Glen Johnson has claimed that Mason Mount would “bite your arm off” if he was offered the chance to move to Liverpool in the future.

Mount has hit a rough patch of form this season and with him having less than 18 months on his contract, there has been speculation that he could leave Stamford Bridge.

Johnson, speaking to OLBG via the Metro, has admitted that he thinks Mount would jump at the chance to play for the Reds.

“Mount could definitely revive his career at Liverpool. He still has a chance at Chelsea too, the bigger players need to raise their games.

“So the door is not shut on his Chelsea career yet, but Liverpool would bite your arm off to get him and Mount would probably do the same to play for Liverpool.”

Chelsea’s intense summer and winter spending since Todd Boehly has come in has seen the arrivals of the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Carney Chukwuemeka, meaning Mount’s starting position has come under threat recently, especially with his form taking a hit.

Johnson’s words come after several teams have reportedly registered an interest in signing Mount with Liverpool one of the teams in question, according to Sky Sports, but no concrete talks have been entered into by anyone.