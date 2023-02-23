Exclusive: PSG open to selling star player for significant transfer fee this summer

Paris Saint-Germain would be open to letting star player Neymar leave in the summer transfer window, provided the right kind of transfer fee came in.

The Brazil international is not having the best of times at the Parc des Princes right now, and it seems PSG were open to selling him last summer and could be again this year, according to Jonathan Johnson in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, to be released in full on Friday morning.

Neymar is undeniably a world class talent on his day, but he’s had something of a mixed spell at PSG, where he’s not really been consistent enough or done his bit to help the team over the line in the biggest games.

Johnson now believes the right offer could see Neymar depart the Ligue 1 giants, though he’s also unsure if there will be anyone ready to take a gamble on him at the moment.

“It’s no secret that PSG were open to letting Neymar go last summer, and I think that would be the case again if a club were to come forward and pay a significant transfer fee, and, more importantly, take his considerable salary off their books,” Johnson said.

“However that’s not been the case so far since Campos and Galtier came in at the Parc des Princes. With his injuries and mentality problem since the World Cup, it’s hard to imagine they will get the kind of offer that would be needed to part ways with Neymar. So for the moment it seems like they’re stuck with him.”