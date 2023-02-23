Real Madrid considering move for Edinson Cavani if Valencia are relegated from La Liga

Real Madrid may look to sign veteran striker Edinson Cavani in the summer if Valencia end up being relegated from La Liga.

The 36-year old has played 17 matches in all competitions this season, scoring just seven goals for a struggling Valencia side who find themselves 19th in La Liga after a torrid season so far that has seen them win just five matches in Spain’s top division.

The former Napoli icon and Manchester United player is now a target for Real Madrid if Valencia lose their La Liga status, according to Fichajes.

Cavani is said to be the ideal back-up to Karim Benzema, who is a year younger than the Uruguayan, but Cavani does possess an impressive goalscoring record in his career, holding the position of PSG’s all-time top scorer with 200 goals while he scored 104 goals in four years with Napoli.

Cavani is two goals clear of Kylian Mbappe as PSG’s all-time top scorer
With Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz failing to fulfill roles as adequate backups to Benzema, it certainly wouldn’t hurt the club to give Cavani a shot if they went through with the move, but it remains to be seen how true these rumours truly are.

