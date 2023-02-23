Report: Real Madrid are keen to sign ‘outstanding’ player from Liverpool after facing him on Tuesday

Real Madrid are apparently interested in signing midfielder Stefan Bajcetic after his impressive recent performances for Liverpool.

The 18-year old has been a revelation for Liverpool since his first team debut in his side’s 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth where he featuring as a sub.

Since January 21st, he’s featured in all four of Liverpool’s league matches, playing 308 minutes while he also completed 85 minutes last night as Liverpool lost 5-2 to Real Madrid.

In his minutes this season, Bajcetic has shown glimpses of real promise and that has of course led to rumours of Real Madrid sniffing for his services.

This is according to Calciomercato, who claim that Real are looking at the Spanish international for “future reinforcements”.

Bajectic offered a decent performance among a collective mess at Anfield last night but away from the disaster that unfolded, he’s proving to the Liverpool faithful exactly why he belongs on Merseyside and why Jurgen Klopp has put his faith in him over the past month.