Sadi PIF offer major bonus to Newcastle players if they win Carabao Cup

It is believed that Newcastle United’s players could be given a monetary incentive by the club’s owners if they win the Carabao Cup.

This is according to the Mail, who report that the Magpies players will share £1million between them if they win the Carabao Cup on Sunday, the seven-figure sum said to be 10x the amount the club as a whole will receive if they were to win the tournament.

Standing in the way of the club’s first domestic trophy since 1955 are Manchester United, who are on an extremely impressive run of late and have this evening knocked Barcelona out of the Europa League.

Further information from the Mail states that Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will also receive a bonus in his contract, with the Saudis keen to reward the team for what could be a turning point in the club’s history.

Howe is aiming to win his first trophy as a manager since he won the Championship with Bournemouth in 2014/15
North East reporter Craig Hope has stated that the team will have an open-top bus parade if they win, as the club prepare to give third-string goalkeeper Lloris Karius his debut for the Toon with Nick Pope suspended and Martin Dubravka cup-tied.

The final is on Sunday, with kick-off at 16:30 BST.

