Video: Sevilla goalkeeper wrestles PSV pitch invader to the ground during Europa League tie

Sevilla goalkeeper wrestles PSV pitch invader to the ground during Europa League tie

PSV Eindhoven
Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic fought off a PSV fan who got onto the pitch in today’s Europa League tie.

Watch the bizarre video below as one PSV supporter managed to confront Dmitrovic on the pitch, only for the Sevilla ‘keeper to fight back and wrestle him to the ground before he was removed by security…

This is not the kind of thing you expect to see at the highest level of football, and it’s a big concern that players’ safety is being threatened in this way.

Dmitrovic can clearly handle himself, but it’s something the security staff in the stadium shouldn’t be allowing to happen in the first place.

