Sky Sports pundit claims rivals would appoint Moyes if West Ham sacked him

West Ham United manager David Moyes is under a lot of pressure because of his side’s poor form.

The 59-year-old will have to turn things around quickly if he wants to hold on to his job at the London club. Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that the Hammers should keep the faith with the Scottish manager.

The 59-year-old is an experienced Premier League manager who has proven his quality over the years.

Merson believes that he is the right man to turn things around at West Ham and that the Hammers should persist with him.

West Ham have been linked with managers like Rafael Benitez and Mauricio Pochettino in recent weeks.

The Hammers are fighting the survival battle and they will be forced to make a decision on the future of the Scottish manager if the results do not improve soon.

However, Merson believes that if Moyes was sacked by West Ham, a club like Leeds United could appoint him as their manager.

“It would be one of the biggest shocks in football if West Ham get relegated with David Moyes in charge – he’s thick-skinned and he’s got the experience to get them out of trouble,” Merson wrote on Sky Sports.

“If Moyes got sacked tomorrow morning Leeds would walk over broken glass to go and get him in. You’ve got to put it in perspective. Leeds would have him in tomorrow morning. It’s a no-brainer.”

Leeds are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League as well and they have appointed Javi Gracia as their new manager. However the Spaniard it’s not a long-term appointment and the Elland Road outfit could look to appoint someone with more experience and quality in the coming months.

