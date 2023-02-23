‘That was all done’: Leeds were close to appointing La Liga manager

Leeds United have recently appointed Javi Gracia as their new manager and the Spaniard will be expected to guide them to safety this season.

The Whites are currently fighting the relegation battle and the club hierarchy decided to part ways with Jesse Marsch after a series of poor performances.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson has now revealed MOT Leeds News that Leeds were set to appoint Andoni Iraola as their new manager but they struggled to get him out of Rayo Vallecano in the end.

Robinson added that Leeds would have had a better chance of landing Iraola if they had sacked Marsch earlier.

However, Iraola has produced a series of impressive results at the Spanish club and Rayo Vallecano demanded a premium for his services.

“I don’t think they had a backup plan beyond the Rayo Vallecano manager. From what I’m led to believe that’s the direction they wanted to go in and that was all done. “He’s had such a good season and results at Vallecano it was hard to get him out of the club. The price to get him out of the club had changed.”

Leeds had to pull out of the deal eventually and they have appointed the former Watford manager Javi Gracia as their new manager. It remains to be seen whether the Spaniard can turn things around at Elland Road and guide the club to safety.