'Too far': Michail Antonio says £67m Liverpool star has been given too much praise, he's overrated by some

Liverpool FC
West Ham forward Michail Antonio has claimed that praise for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has gone a little too far. 

Alisson is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, if not the world.

The Brazilian has saved Liverpool on occasion this season, but West Ham forward Antonio believes the praise has gone a little too far.

“I think it’s gone a bit too far as in best keeper ever in the Premier League. Obviously, yeah, he’s a good playmaking goalkeeper but so is Ederson. To say the best ever in the Premier League, I think it’s a bit of a stretch. Schmeichel, Van Der Sar, Petr Cech. I just don’t feel he has done enough yet,” said Antonio on his own podcast.

