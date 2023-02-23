Tottenham Hotspur are looking to strengthen their attacking options at the end of the season and they have identified Borja Iglesias as a potential target.

The Real Betis striker has been in fine form this season scoring 9 goals and picking up 5 assists across all competitions.

The 30-year-old will be out of contract in the summer of 2024 and the Spanish club good look to cash in on him in the summer.

They will not want to lose Iglesias on a free transfer next year and it makes sense for them to recoup some money for him at the end of the season.

As per Fichajes, Antonio Conte likes the player a lot and would welcome his addition ahead of next season.

Tottenham are in need of attacking reinforcements and Iglesias could prove to be a quality acquisition. Even if they managed to hold on to Harry Kane beyond this season, the England international will need more support in attack.

The likes of Son Heung-Min and Richarlison have not been able to live up to the expectations this season and Kane has had to shoulder the goal-scoring burden since the start of the campaign.

Iglesias could partner the 29-year-old England international in the attack next year and his arrival will add some much-needed depth to Antonio Conte’s squad as well.

The Italian will be hoping to challenge for major trophies at Tottenham and he needs a deeper squad to compete with clubs like Manchester City.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an attractive option for the Spaniard and he will feel that he is ready to pursue a new challenge at this stage of his career.

It would be a major step up in his career and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can agree on a reasonable fee with Real Betis.