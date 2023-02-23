Tottenham in pole position for £70m England star who wants to be main man at club

Leicester City FC Manchester City
Posted by

Tottenham are understood to be in pole position for Leicester City’s James Maddison but face competition from Newcastle and Man City.

Spurs are in need of midfielders for next season as they will be without Rodrigo Bentancur until November and Maddison is the creative threat Antonio Conte needs in his squad.

According to Football Insider, Maddison looks likely to leave Leicester this summer and wants to be a key man at any potential destination in order to preserve his spot with the England National Team.

The 26-year-old will cost any interested party around £60m-£70m as his contract expires in 2024, and this would be the perfect time for Leicester to cash in on the midfield star.

James Maddison to Tottenham?
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Manchester United star blasts ball straight at Barcelona player from close range
Video: Antony produces superb finish to put Manchester United 2-1 up vs Barcelona
Liverpool considering move for Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi

Maddison is having a great season with Leicester and it has prompted many clubs to become interested in the Foxes star. Aside from Tottenham, Man City and Newcastle are also interested in the England international.

The Champions League could play a big part in his decision this summer, with fourth-place Tottenham being only one point ahead of Newcastle at this moment in time.

More Stories James Maddison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.