Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Lecce midfielder Morten Hjulmand with the center of the park the club’s next priority position.

Tottenham’s interest in Hjulmand comes from Calciomercato, who state that the club have sent their scouts to watch the Dane several times this season.

Spurs filed what many considered their priority positions in wingback and attack in January as they brought in Pedro Porro and Arnaut Dajuma, and the midfield is the next position on the agenda.

Further according to the Italian outlet, As Roma, Borussia Dortmund and Serie A leaders Napoli are also known admirers of Hjulmand, with Southampton even having a £11.5million bid turned down by Lecce for the player in January.

Reliable CBS journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on the JustJoeFootballShow earlier in the week that Lecce will not accept anything less than £20million for Hjulmand, who has made 21 appearances in Serie A this season as a defensive midfielder.

With so many suitors lining up for the midfielder, it is set up to be an interesting summer battle for the right to sign one of the most impressive young players in Europe.