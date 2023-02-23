Video: Andre Onana’s stunning double save to deny Porto a certain goal

Inter Milan’s Andre Onana was the talk of the night following their 1-0 victory over Porto in the Champions League Round of 16.

Onana not only made a series of fantastic saves, but he also found himself in the middle of a heated exchange with teammate Edin Dzeko.

His performance was crucial to Inter Milan’s win, especially his incredible double save at the 56th minute mark to deny Porto a goal. It proved to be the turning point of the match, as Romelu Lukaku went on to score the winning goal in the 86th minute for the Italian side.

Watch the video below to see Onana’s incredible double save that kept his team in the game:

– Best player for Inter Milan last night

– On-field heated conversation with teammate Edin Dzeko

– Made unbelievable saves Andre Onana's last night performance in a nutshel, glimpses of his overall career story as well.pic.twitter.com/lpM5xKoPoJ — Olt Sports (@oltsport_) February 23, 2023