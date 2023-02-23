Video: Angel Di Maria lights up Europa League clash with stunning goal

Angel Di Maria has just produced a stunning goal in Juventus’ Europa League clash with Nantes to give the Italian side the lead in the tie

The Argentina international has been in good form since becoming a World Cup winner in Qatar and has continued that in France tonight.

With the tie level at 1-1, Di Maria produced a stunning goal from outside of the box to make it 1-0 on the night and shows the world once again the quality of player he is.

Watch and admire… Angel Di Maria ? The Argentinian gives Juventus the lead at the Stade de la Beaujoire with a beautiful goal!#UEL pic.twitter.com/K7RfH1mUtW — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 23, 2023