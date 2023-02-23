Video: Angel Di Maria lights up Europa League clash with stunning goal

Europa League
Posted by

Angel Di Maria has just produced a stunning goal in Juventus’ Europa League clash with Nantes to give the Italian side the lead in the tie 

The Argentina international has been in good form since becoming a World Cup winner in Qatar and has continued that in France tonight.

With the tie level at 1-1, Di Maria produced a stunning goal from outside of the box to make it 1-0 on the night and shows the world once again the quality of player he is.

More Stories / Latest News
Paul Robinson expects Javi Gracia to drop Leeds star from the line-up for Southampton clash
Possible boost for Arsenal as West Ham eye €20m transfer who could be ideal Declan Rice replacement
24-year-old returns to Chelsea training after long-term injury and expected back for Leeds match
More Stories Angel Di Maria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.