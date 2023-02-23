Video: Edin Dzeko involved in a heated bust-up with teammate Onana during 1-0 win over Porto

Inter Milan
Posted by

During their 1-0 victory over Porto in the Round of 16 tie of the Champions League on Wednesday night, Andre Onana and Edin Dzeko, who are teammates in Inter Milan, got into a heated argument.

The altercation began when Dzeko told the goalkeeper to stop moaning to the referee and to get on with the game.

Onana became enraged and aggressively gestured at the striker, telling him to “Shut Up.”

Calhanoglu had to intervene to prevent Onana from aggravating the situation by placing a hand over his mouth.

See the incident below:

 

Inter Milan did end up winning the match thanks to a 86th minute winner from Romelu Lukaku.

 

