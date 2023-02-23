Video: Lewandowski gives Barcelona the lead but De Gea nearly saves penalty

Barcelona have taken the lead against Man United in their Europa League clash at Old Trafford and who else would it be other than Robert Lewandowski to break the deadlock? 

Erik ten Hag’s side started the game well, with Bruno Fernandes having the best chance of the match, but the Portuguese midfielder then gave away a penalty.

Lewandowski stepped up and converted the spot-kick but David de Gea was very close to keeping it out.

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports and CBS Sports

