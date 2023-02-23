Video: Manchester United star blasts ball straight at Barcelona player from close range

Watch Bruno Fernandes smash the ball into Frenkie De Jong with the Dutchman on the floor having won a freekick in midfield.

The incident took place as the clock hit 60 minutes when De Jong was sent to the floor by Aaron Wan-Bissaka before the Portuguese midfielder launched the loose ball straight into De Jong and he was subsequently booked for his actions.

Fernandes has a reputation for causing some controversy on the football pitch, and this is the latest thing he has done with his actions raising questions over whether he should perhaps have been sent off.

