Video: The huge Raphael Varane moment that helped Man United beat Barcelona

Man United were 2-1 winners over Barcelona in their Europa League clash on Thursday night and a huge moment from Raphael Varane in the last minute of the match helped the Red Devils go through to the Last 16.

Barca took the lead in the game after a first-half penalty was converted by Robert Lewandowski, but Ten Hag rallied his troops for the second 45.

The Premier League team came out a different side in the second half with goals from Fred and Antony sending the Manchester club through.

However, the tie nearly went to extra time as Varane blocked a shot from Lewandowski off the line in the last minute of the match. It was uncertain whether the play was offside but it can still be appreciated as a huge action in the game.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports