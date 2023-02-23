Video: World-class touch from Fred helps midfielder equalise for Man United

Man United are level against Barcelona at Old Trafford in their huge Europa League clash and it came from the unlikely source of Fred.

United fell behind in the match after a Robert Lewandowski penalty in the first half made it 1-0, but Ten Hag made changes at halftime bringing on Antony.

The Red Devils have started the second 45 fast and Fred has now made it 1-1 after a world-class touch set him up for the goal.

FRED EQUALISES FOR UNITED!!! A minute after the break, Manchester United are back on level terms! ??? Game on!#UEL pic.twitter.com/iVhu8eGfj0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 23, 2023