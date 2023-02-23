Manchester United signed the Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan during the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old had fallen down the pecking order at the German club and he needed to leave in search of regular game time.

The Austrian international has made four appearances since his move to the Premier League club and his agent has now revealed that the player is enjoying his time in the Premier League.

He added that the 28-year-old’s style of play suits English football and the player has managed to recapture his form and confidence. The Austrian was highly rated around Europe during his time at RB Leipzig and he could be a very useful player for Manchester United if he manages to recapture his peak form.

The player’s agent has also opened up on the midfielder’s long-term future at the club.

Roger Wittmann has revealed to Sport1 that Sabitzer is currently focused on the present and will make a decision on his future when the time comes.

“He loves this English hardness! It was clear from the start that the Premier League was a great fit for him. He’s an aggressive player. He does exactly what he can there. And that’s what’s needed there.

“At Manchester United we see Marcel from Leipzig again. I’m very happy for him. What’s next in the summer? “We’ll see when the time comes.”

Apparently, Bayern Munich are open to selling the player permanently for a fee of around €15 million.

If the 28-year-old manages to impress Erik ten Hag with his performances, Manchester United should look to sign him permanently. The reported asking price seems like a bargain for a player of his qualities the transfer could prove to be a wise investment.

Manchester United need to add more depth to their midfield and the Austrian could be an important player for them in the coming seasons.