West Ham United are reportedly one of the clubs in contention for the potential €20million transfer of Lecce midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

Brighton and Atletico Madrid are also being linked with the 23-year-old Denmark international by Calciomercato.it, but West Ham could definitely do with a signing like that to boost their options in midfield amid doubts over Declan Rice’s future.

As recently reported by Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Arsenal look to be the favourites to land Rice in the summer.

It would be a major blow for the Hammers to lose an important player like Rice, but Hjulmand looks a promising talent who could go some way to repairing the damage of his potential departure.

Arsenal fans will certainly hope West Ham’s interest in Hjulmand is a sign that they’re not feeling too confident about keeping hold of Rice.

The England international would represent a game-changing signing for the north London giants as they look to build on this surprisingly strong season at the Emirates Stadium.