Arsenal are set to prioritise a move for West Ham midfielder as they accept missing out on his England teammate Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham and Rice could be looking for moves to some of the biggest clubs in Europe during the summer transfer window as the young duo look to take the next step in their careers.

Both players are performing exceptionally for both club and country, but there’s no doubt they could both make the step-up to an elite level club.

According to Football.London, Arsenal are to prioritise a move for Rice as they don’t believe they’ll have the funds to compete for Bellingham, who looks set to cost in the region of £150m.

Either player would be hugely beneficial to Arsenal as they look to build on this current season and cement themselves as regular title challengers.

Despite the impressive form of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, Arsenal may have to take their team to the next level if they want to assert their dominance in England and in European competitions.